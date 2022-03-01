Official: Islamabad is Getting a New International Cricket Stadium

Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed has confirmed that the government has initiated the process of constructing a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Thes hi-tech stadium will also have a five-star hotel to accommodate the visiting international teams. This will not only help in the security of the visiting teams but also ease the load of traffic in the entire city.

Sheikh Rasheed revealed that the government has already given the green light to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to begin the process for the construction of the stadium and five-star hotel.

“I have asked CDA Chairman, Aamir Ahmed Ali, to initiate the process to construct an international standard stadium and hotel in the capital. Soon the tendering process would start,” Sheikh Rasheed stated during a press conference held on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the CDA has contemplated a few locations for the construction of the brand new stadium. The foothills of Margalla mountains are considered an ideal location due to the surrounding beauty and logistics. The final decision regarding the location will be made in due time.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja had revealed that the PCB is aiming for the stadium to be ready by 2025 as Pakistan is set to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.