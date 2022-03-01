Tickets to on Sale Again as NCOC Allows Full Capacity Crowd for Australia Tour

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed a full capacity crowd for Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan. The decision has been made keeping in view the reducing Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to details, fully vaccinated spectators above the age of 12 and children below 12 years of age without vaccination are allowed to attend the matches. The spectators are required to follow strict Covid-19 protocols.

NCOC’s decision comes after Pakistan successfully hosted the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. While initially 25% capacity was allowed at National Stadium Karachi due to the Covid-19 situation in the country at that moment, the capacity was increased for the Lahore leg of the tournament. 100% capacity was allowed in the stadium after 16 February.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan is set to commence with the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 4 March. The tour will consist of three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20I. The limited-overs series will also be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the second Test match will be held at Lahore and the third Test will be played at Karachi.

50% of the tickets have already been sold out for the first three days of the first Test match. The remaining 50% tickets are expected to go on sale soon.