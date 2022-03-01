Senate Panel Approves Railways Development Budget of Rs. 46.3 billion for FY2022-23

The Senate Standing Committee on Railways has approved Rs. 46.3 billion development budget of Pakistan Railways for the next fiscal year.

The Senate committee held its meeting with Senator Muhammad Qasim in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday. The committee discussed in detail the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) plan 2022-23 and future strategies of Pakistan Railways.

Reviewing details of the PSDP 2022-23, the committee was informed of the strategy that entailed business development; rolling stock availability and infrastructural development. It was informed that good governance and income generation was at the core of the Pakistan Railways sustainability plan and the Ministry would make all-out efforts to ensure materializing it. A list of new and ongoing projects was submitted to the committee, and the committee unanimously approved the total proposed development budget of Rs. 46.3 billion for next fiscal year 2022-23.

FBR Bars PSDP from Issuing NOC to Unregistered Housing Societies

Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, briefed the committee and said that it was sad that the Railways property had not been utilized for the maximum benefit of the country and that he and his team would ensure that this practice was curbed. He appealed to the judiciary to strengthen federal agencies so that these could benefit the nation.

He stressed the need for a regulatory body that would amplify and streamline accountability of 0rganizational assets including 186,000 acres of land. He added that commercialization of the railways was a priority and the land would be leased for commercial projects. He stated that Pakistan Railways generated Rs. 2 billion in the past six months, and it would generate Rs. 4 billion within a year.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.