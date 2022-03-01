Suzuki Swift Vs. Proton Saga Vs. Changan Alsvin [Comparison]

Suzuki Swift has finally made its long-awaited debut in Pakistan. The subcompact family hatchback has been among the most popular vehicles in Pakistan for quite some time.

However, the recent advent of cheaper subcompact cars such as Proton Saga and Changan Alsvin begs an important question. Will the new Swift will be as popular in Pakistan as its predecessor with its near Rs. 3 million price tag?

This article will compare all three vehicles and answer that question:

Exterior Styling

Proton Saga

The fourth Generation or Mk-4 Proton Saga was globally debuted in 2016. Nowadays, its design and styling are starting to show their age.

Still, though, some cosmetic elements such as an aggressive headlight design, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) alloy rims, a modern front bumper, a unique front grille, and the mirror-mounted turn signals make the car seem a bit flashy.

Other cosmetic features include decorative vents and a diffuser at the back, sharp taillights, and a decklid spoiler. Overall, however, the Proton Saga has a fairly non-remarkable design.

Changan Alsvin

Although not exactly beautiful, the Changan Alsvin is among the better-looking subcompact cars in Pakistan.

It has a stylish front fascia that features a large front grille, sharp headlights, LED DRLs, and a smooth overall front-end. The side profile resembles other subcompact sedans with a few sharp lines, an average-looking set of alloy wheels, and body-colored door handles for a clean look.

The rear of the Alsvin has a strange design. The taillights, bumper, and reflectors seem mundane, while the tail height and width look slightly disproportionate. Overall, Alsvin is slightly above average in terms of looks.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift borrows styling queues from European hot-hatches. The revised headlight design with projector lamps and LED DRLs, coupled with a large front grille and a sporty front bumper make for a sporty look.

The side profile is stout and muscular-looking, courtesy of the prominent wheel-arches, a swollen rear fender, and a high beltline. Other distinctive elements include blackened A-pillars, a set of sharp-looking alloy wheels, and the unique-looking rear-door handles mounted next to the C-pillars.

The rear is stout and hunkered down like a Mini Cooper. The stocky taillight design, coupled with a bulging tailgate, a rearward raked roofline, and a smooth, yet stylish rear bumper makes for an exciting look. Overall, Swift’s new design gives it a distinct character.

Interior

Proton Saga

Saga feels old and cheap on the inside. Although it has a fair amount of safety and tech equipment, the interior is made almost completely out of scratchy plastics. Saga falls short in this regard because there are several better-looking interiors in the sedan market.

Despite being quite a small vehicle, it has decent cabin space for either a family of five or four fully-grown adults. The low beltline makes the cabin feel nice and airy and provides great outside visibility.

Changan Alsvin

Alsvin has a better interior than both rivals in terms of aesthetics. Although not a significant improvement in terms of quality, it boasts a modern cockpit and a cheerful interior that goes well with the black dashboard and door panels.

It has a sporty-looking, flat-bottomed steering wheel with control switches, a 7-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen, dual airbags, leather seats, and numerous other features.

In terms of room, Alsvin can comfortably seat either a family of five. However, like its competitors, people over six feet tall may struggle in its backseat during long journeys.

Suzuki Swift

The new Swift’s interior is not a drastic improvement over the old model. Like its rivals, its interior also has scratchy plastics everywhere.

Also, the dark fabric and panels add to the dullness of the interior. The positive elements include a redesigned gauge cluster, steering wheel, and center control stack.

Swift is a small family car that can only seat four-to-five passengers. The rear seats can accommodate three children or two adults comfortably as well. Overall, Swift’s interior leaves a lot to be desired in terms of quality and aesthetics.

Dimensions and Weight

The measurements of all three vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Changan Alsvin Proton Saga Suzuki Swift Wheel Base 2,610 mm 2,465 mm 2,450 mm Overall Width 1,745 mm 1,689 mm 1,695 mm Overall Length 4,390 mm 4,331 mm 3,840 mm Overall Height 1,491 mm 1,468 mm 1,500 mm Kerb Weight (Top Trim Level) 1,065 kg 1,240 kg 1,000 kg Trunk Capacity 390 Ltr 420 Ltr 265 Ltr

Performance

Proton Saga

Saga is offered in three main trim levels, namely, Standard Manual, Standard Auto, and Ace Auto. All variants have a 1.3-liter, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The car has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a torsion bar coil-spring at the back, allowing for a soft and smooth ride. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) technology.

Proton Saga’s claimed fuel economy is 12-16 km/liter. However, owners have stated on popular platforms that it manages no more than 13 km/liter.

Changan Alsvin

Alsvin is available with two powertrain options. The base trim has a naturally aspirated 1.37-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 95 hp and 135 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The mid and the top trim levels both have a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 145 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

For the suspension setup, Alsvin has McPherson struts in the front and a torsion bar coil-spring setup at the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS technology.

As per owner reviews on various forums, Alsvin offers a much better fuel economy of over 13 km/liter from its 1.5-liter engine. The 1.37-liter engine offers an even better fuel economy.

Suzuki Swift

The new Swift is offered with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT/five-speed automatic gearbox.

Like its competitors, it has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a Torsion Bar Coil-Spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS technology.

According to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the 1.2 liter Swift has a fuel economy of up to 20 km/liter, however, these figures may vary on Pakistani roads.

Features

The following comparison is between top variants only to determine the complete range of features. Here’s how they stack up.

Specs and Features Proton Saga ACE Changan Alsvin Lumiere Suzuki Swift GLX Safety Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Fog Lights No No Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes No Yes Traction + Vehicle Stability Control Yes No Yes Cruise Control No Yes Yes Airbags 2 2 6 Convenience Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Automatic Climate Control No Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Sunroof No Yes

No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Suzuki Swift appears to be of strong value on the surface. However, with a huge price tag, it faces tough competition, especially from Proton Saga and Changan Alsvin. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows:

Proton Saga

1.3 Standard Manual: Rs. 1,975,000

1.3 Standard Auto: Rs. 2,125,000

1.3 Ace Auto: Rs. 2,225,000

Changan Alsvin

1.37 Comfort M/T: Rs. 2,199,000

1.5 Comfort DCT: Rs. 2,449,000

1.5 Lumiere DCT: Rs. 2,650,000

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift GL — Rs. 2,499,000

Suzuki Swift GL CVT — Rs. 2,699,000

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT — Rs. 2,899,000

All three cars are quite evenly matched in terms of performance and features. Swift takes several points over its rivals in terms of styling, but in terms of overall value for money, it falls short.

It bears mentioning, though, that Swift is much more popular among car buyers. Also, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) enjoys a much larger market presence and better after-sales services. Such factors are likely to tip the odds in the new Swift’s favor.