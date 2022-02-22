CDA to Spend Rs. 11 Billion on Islamabad’s 10th Avenue

The construction project for 10th Avenue in Islamabad will be carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accepted the CDA’s plan for the development of 10th Avenue, according to a press release. The project’s total PC-I cost is Rs. 11,078 million and it will be funded by the federal government under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiative.

Netizens are intrigued by the images of the unusual design of the Srinagar Interchange on 10th Avenue Islamabad. While it may be unofficial. this could be the first look at the forthcoming project.

Project Plan and Cost

The 10th Avenue, which will be 7.6 km long, will be built within three years in three stages: first from Kashmir Highway to Service Road (N) I-9/I-10, then from Service Road North I-9/I-10 to IJP Road, and finally from Kashmir Highway to Khayaban-e-Iqbal.

Phase 1 will cost Rs. 3,901.225 million, Phase II will cost Rs. 3,451.225 million, and Phase III will cost Rs. 3,725.550 million.

CDA’s Efforts

The construction of 10th Avenue was a crucial component of Islamabad’s Master Plan that had been disregarded by the previous CDA administrations. The present CDA administration has been focusing on a comprehensive plan to enhance Islamabad’s infrastructure and rehabilitate the residential areas that were long neglected, and development work in Islamabad is finally being expedited.

The CDA administration is cognizant of the city’s requirements and citizens’ difficulties and has opted to take up this initiative. Consequently, the residents of I-10, H-10, I-9, H-9, G-10, and F-10 will benefit from the construction of 10th Avenue, and it will significantly reduce traffic problems on 9th Avenue and Faqeer Appi Road.

The project involves road work, the construction of an overhead bridge at Margalla Railway Station, an underpass at H-9/H-10, an interchange on Kashmir Highway, and the rehabilitation/resettlement of slums in H-9. It also includes an underpass at I-9/I-10, a box culvert/nullah bridge, an interchange at IJP Road, an underpass at G-9/G-10, and an underpass on Ibn-e-Sina Road.

