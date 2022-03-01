TCL Launches The Super Affordable 30 SE and 30 E

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 held in Barcelona, Spain, TCL launched an impressive lineup of phones. Amongst these were the affordable TCL 30 SE and 30 E.

TCL 30 SE

Design & Display

TCL 30 SE features a 6.52-inch LCD panel, with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, covering up to 70% of the NTSC color gamut with up to 450 nits of brightness.

A fingerprint sensor is located at the rear of the handset. Overall, the phone features a pretty generic design.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Helio G25 12nm SoC with eight A53 cores and a GE8230 GPU, the TCL 30 SE comes with 4GB RAM and internal storage capacities of 64GB and 128GB, expandable via a microSD slot. While the USB-C port features up to USB 2.0 speeds.

The smartphone comes equipped with VoLTE and VoWiFi support, in both single and dual-SIM versions. Additionally, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 4 (n), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Camera

The rear camera of the 30 SE features a 50MP 1/2.76” main sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, in addition to a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as 1080p 30 fps video support.

TCL 30 SE features an 8MP selfie camera with an 80° Field of Vision.

Battery & Pricing

TCL 30 SE packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged within 3 hours with the accompanying 10W charger. The smartphone also features support for 15W fast charging.

The smartphone will launch in Europe for €150 ($168) and is expected to be made widely available soon.

TCL 30 SE Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)

MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 OS: Android 12, TCL UI 4.0

Android 12, TCL UI 4.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE

GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels

6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels Memory RAM: 4GB Internal: 64GB or 128GB Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Atlantic Blue, Space Gray, Glacial Blue

Atlantic Blue, Space Gray, Glacial Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Rear-mounted

Rear-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Price: $168

TCL 30 E

Design & Display

Similar to the 30 SE, the TCL 30 E features a similar 6.52-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is also located at the back.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Helio G25, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via the microSD slot.

Camera

TCL 30 E features a rear camera with the same 50MP main sensor with only a 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera of the 30 E has also been downgraded to a 5MP 1/5” sensor with a 76° FoV.

Battery & Pricing

TCL 30 E has the same 5,000mAh battery pack with the same 10W charger with no fast charging support. The handset will be widely available in multiple from April and will retail for €140 ($157).

TCL 30 E Specifications