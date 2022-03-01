Xiaomi 12 Series Will Launch Globally in 2 Weeks

Previously in December, we saw Xiaomi 12 making a debut in China, and now, it seems like the company is all set to introduce the series internationally. Recent reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launching globally on March 15th, via a special launch event.

It’s worth mentioning here that this news is completely unrelated to the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) where Xiaomi has been surprisingly off the radar.

The March 15th unveiling of the Xiaomi 12 lineup will be via an online event, with a focus on Europe and possibly India, as the first global destinations for the smartphone series. However, it’s not clear if all three models, Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X, will be available as part of the global release.

Speculations further reveal that the more compact Xiaomi 12 mini might also be joining the global launch on March 15th. While rumors do reveal some other possible models also joining the launch, any current projections should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The camera setup of the Xiaomi 12 series will be a major selling point for the global edition. Owing to the impressive camera setup, the theme of the March 15 will follow the tagline of “Master every scene”.

All three models feature the same camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary lens but the Pro has a larger sensor than the other two, 1/1.56” vs 1/2.8”, supported by a telephoto and an ultrawide sensor. The Pro comes with a triple 50MP camera unit on the rear panel, that includes a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical magnification and 115° ultra-wide, supported by a 13 MP ultra wides and 5 MP tele macro sensor.

Under the hood, the trio houses Qualcomm Snapdragon chips with the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the 12X comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. As per earlier rumors, we expect the Xiaomi 12 Pro to start at around $1,200 while the 12X is expected to retail at around $670. Also, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 is expected to cost somewhere around $1,000.

Since there’s no official word from the company regarding the pricing of these smartphones, these projections remain speculative.