Babar and Rizwan Continue to Rule the ICC Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have maintained their spots in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings. Babar and Rizwan have been the top two batters in the format ever since the conclusion of Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh in November of last year.

Babar has also maintained his spot as the number one ODI batter in the world in the latest rankings. Babar’s heroics in 2021 led him to become the ODI player of the year and his magnificent success in the 50-over format sees him dominate the rankings for yet another week.

Pakistan’s captain has also retained his ninth spot in the Test rankings. Babar will be aiming to improve his Test ranking as the Men in Green gear up to face Australia in a three-match Test series in just a couple of days.

Elsewhere, explosive Pakistani opener, Fakhar Zaman has also maintained his ninth spot in the ODI rankings.

Here are the latest ICC rankings for batters:

ODIs

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 873 2 Virat Kohli 811 3 Rohit Sharma 791 4 Quinton De Kock 783 5 Aaron Finch 779 6 Jonny Bairstow 775 7 David Warner 762 8 Rassie van der Dussen 750 9 Fakhar Zaman 741 10 Joe Root 740

T20Is

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 805 2 Mohammad Rizwan 798 3 Aiden Markram 796 4 Dawid Malan 728 5 Devon Conway 703 6 Aaron Finch 679 7 Rassie van der Dussen 669 8 Martin Guptill 658 9 Pathum Nissanka 654 10 KL Rahul 646

