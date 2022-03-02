Babar and Rizwan Continue to Rule the ICC Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have maintained their spots in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings. Babar and Rizwan have been the top two batters in the format ever since the conclusion of Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh in November of last year.
Babar has also maintained his spot as the number one ODI batter in the world in the latest rankings. Babar’s heroics in 2021 led him to become the ODI player of the year and his magnificent success in the 50-over format sees him dominate the rankings for yet another week.
Pakistan’s captain has also retained his ninth spot in the Test rankings. Babar will be aiming to improve his Test ranking as the Men in Green gear up to face Australia in a three-match Test series in just a couple of days.
Elsewhere, explosive Pakistani opener, Fakhar Zaman has also maintained his ninth spot in the ODI rankings.
Here are the latest ICC rankings for batters:
ODIs
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|811
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|791
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|783
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|750
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|741
|10
|Joe Root
|740
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|805
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|798
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|Dawid Malan
|728
|5
|Devon Conway
|703
|6
|Aaron Finch
|679
|7
|Rassie van der Dussen
|669
|8
|Martin Guptill
|658
|9
|Pathum Nissanka
|654
|10
|KL Rahul
|646
Test
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|935
|2
|Joe Root
|872
|3
|Steve Smith
|845
|4
|Kane Williamson
|844
|5
|Travis Head
|773
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|773
|7
|Virat Kohli
|767
|8
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|754
|9
|Babar Azam
|750
|10
|David Warner
|714