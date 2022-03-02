Gang Involved in ‘Fixing’ Stolen Mobiles Arrested

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a seven-member gang involved in changing the IMEIs of stolen smartphones.

According to details, the operation was conducted in Sargodha and Lahore on the directions of Head CCW Lahore, Syed Arshad Ali Rizvi, and led by sub-inspector Ghayyur Abbas Jafri.

Six suspects who identified themselves as Rizwan Haider, Omar Farooq, Aqib Shabbir, Javed Khan, Zeeshan Ghaffar, and Zain Ali were arrested from Sargodha while Muhammad Ahmad Raza was nabbed from Lahore.

Raza was also wanted by the FIA for harassing a woman by sending obscene pictures and videos and extorting thousands of rupees from her through blackmailing.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to prison while a case under the relevant clauses of the concerned law has been registered against them and further investigation is well underway.

Last month, the FIA had arrested a gang from Lahore that was involved in extorting money from unsuspecting citizens by befriending them through fake accounts on different social media platforms.

The suspects used to impersonate girls and send friend requests to ordinary men. After winning their trust, the suspects obtained their obscene photos and videos that were used for blackmailing and extorting.