Here’s Why 25% of Pak-Aus Test Match Tickets Will Not Be Up for Sale

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a race against time to sell out the stadium for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia. With the Test match just two days away, PCB has not yet initiated the sale of the remaining tickets.

Earlier, the PCB had released only 50% of the tickets as they were unsure of the allowed crowd capacity. The tickets for the first three days were sold out within the first few days.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) yesterday announced that a full capacity crowd will be allowed for the entire series between Pakistan and Australia. It was expected that the sale of the remaining tickets would begin immediately after the announcement, however, fans are disappointed as the tickets have not gone on sale yet.

According to sources, only half of the 50% remaining tickets will go on sale on Wednesday night. According to details, the capacity of the stadium has been reduced by around 10% due to chairs while 25% of the seats have been reserved by the PCB for dignitaries and guests. The remaining tickets will go on sale tonight after the printing process is completed, sources have revealed.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 4 March.