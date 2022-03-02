India Agrees to Invite Pakistani Experts to Inspect Controversial Power Projects

India has agreed to arrange a visit for Pakistani experts to the sites of the controversial Hydro-Electric Projects during the current calendar year.

On the first day of the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission, India assured Pakistan of arranging the experts’ visit to the said projects, an official source told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ OGRA Notifies Big Increase in Gas Prices for Domestic Consumers

The annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) commenced in Pakistan on Tuesday, with a six-point agenda, including Pakistan’s objection to nearly a dozen controversial Hydro-Electric Projects that India is constructing. The Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters and his nine-member delegation are visiting Pakistan to attend the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission. The three-day meeting, which started on Tuesday, will conclude on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Water, Syed Mehr Ali Shah, is leading the Pakistani delegation, while the Indian side is led by India’s Commissioner for Indus Water, P. K. Saxena.

ALSO READ BankIslami Records Highest Ever Profit of Rs. 2.13 Billion in CY2021

The agenda of the PIC meeting includes the finalization and signing of the Record of 116th PICM. Furthermore, the agenda includes discussions on Pakistan’s objections to the Tamasha Hydro-Electric Projects (HEP), Kalaroos-ll HEP, Baltikulan Small HEP, Durbuk Shyok HEP, Nimu Chilling HEP, Kiru HEP, Kargil Hunderman HEP, Phagla HEP, Kulan Ramwari HEP, and Mandi HEP being constructed by India. Deliberations over Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai Hydro-Electric Plants are also expected.

Furthermore, arrangements for the communication of prior information about flood flows during the Flood Season 2022 and maintaining the free flow of water into the River Sutlej will also be discussed in the meeting, besides talks for a program for future meetings and PIC Tours of Inspection.

An official source informed that Pakistan also raised questions on the design of the Kiru Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on River Chenab during the meeting. The Indian delegation had asked Pakistan to provide proof of faults in the dam’s design and assured that it would respond to Pakistan within 15 days.

Pakistan will also raise the issue of the 48 MW Lower Kalnai Hydro-Electric Project and Pakal Dul HEP in today’s round of talks, the source added.

ALSO READ Government Slashes Petroleum Levy by Rs. 16

The Indian Indus Commissioner’s visit is in fulfillment of the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty as the PIC is required to meet regularly (at least once a year) to review the implementation of the treaty and promptly address the parties’ concerns.

The major functions of the commission are to establish and maintain a cooperative arrangement for the implementation of the treaty and promote cooperation between the parties for the development of river waters. The commission is also to resolve concerns between both the countries, inspect the rivers to ascertain facts, exchange the daily gauge and discharge data of the rivers, and supply prior flood information.

Under Article VIII (5), the meetings (annual and special) of the PIC, comprising the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters and the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, are held alternately in Pakistan and India before 1 June every year to finalize the Annual Reports of the Commission for the preceding year ending on 31 March.

ALSO READ PoS Verified Invoices Surge as FBR Prize Scheme Gains Popularity

Article VIII (5) reads, “The Commission shall meet regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. This regular annual meeting shall be held in November or in such other month as may be agreed upon between the Commissioners. The Commission shall also meet when requested by either Commissioner.”

During the meeting, the commission reviews the report of activities undertaken during the preceding year and chalks out activities for the next year.