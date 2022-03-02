Pak vs Aus: Foreign Journalists in Awe of Pakistani Food, Hospitality & Weather

Australian journalists expressed happiness upon the historic tour of Pakistan. On their first visit to Rawalpindi Stadium, the foreign journalists opened up about Pakistani food, weather, and cricket.

After visiting Rawalpindi Stadium for the first time, Australian journalist, Melinda Farrell said, “We have only been here for a couple of days and today, coming to the stadium is the first time out of the hotel. It has been very exciting to get outside of the hotel and see a little bit more. I am looking forward to seeing more in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore also throughout the tour.”

She also added that they understand the importance of this series for Pakistan cricket as well as the fans. Melinda Farrell appreciated the hospitality she has received from Pakistan.

UK’s renowned sports journalist, Isabelle Westbury also shared her experience at Rawalpindi Stadium, declaring Pakistani food as the best she had in months.

Isabelle said, “I am delighted to be here. It is my first time here and I have only been here for a day but the hospitality, the weather, the people, the cricket, it has been beautiful.”

Talking about the food, she said, “I have had the best press box lunch of all that I have had throughout the last few months in Australia. Lovely, spicy chicken. I like spice. I am looking forward to trying more Pakistani food. ”

Isabelle Westbury also talked about the pleasant weather at Rawalpindi Stadium. She said, “It feels like it is the perfect weather. It is not too cold, not too hot, a bit of breeze as well.”

The journalists expressed excitement for seeing cricket back in Pakistan as well as experiencing the rich culture and tasty cuisine that the country has to offer.

Foreign Journalists are excited to witness the historic Test Series.

How they are experiencing their 1st ever visit to #Pakistan, Let's hear from them! @melindafarrell@izzywestbury#PAKvsAUS #cricket #UrduNews pic.twitter.com/QRACGMvk0Q — Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) March 1, 2022

Australia is set to play the first Test match on Pakistan soil in the last 24 years. The match begins on March 4 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.