Here’s the Head-to-Head Record of Pakistan and Australia in Test Cricket

Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998 is set to commence with the first Test match at Pindi Cricket Stadium from 4 March. The tour will consist of three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The two teams share a strong rivalry ever since Australia’s first tour of Pakistan back in 1956. The two teams played a one-off Test on that occasion as Pakistan registered a historic victory. Since then the two teams have played a total of 65 more Test matches against each other.

The first three Test series between the two nations were all played in Pakistan before Pakistan made their way down-under in 1964 to play a one-off Test. Overall, this will be the 26th Test series between the two sides. Out of the previous 25 series, 8 series have been played in Pakistan, 13 in Australia while the remaining 4 have been played at neutral venues, which include England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan’s adopted home for several years, UAE.

The first 14 series between the two countries, from 1956 to 1994 were evenly contested between the two sides. Pakistan and Australia both won 5 series each while 4 of them ended in a draw.

Let’s have a look at the breakdown of these series:

Year Tour Details Series Result Venue 1956/57 1 Test Pakistan (1-0) Pakistan 1959/60 3 Tests Australia (2-0) Pakistan 1964/65 1 Test Draw (0-0) Pakistan 1964/65 1 Test Draw (0-0) Australia 1972/73 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Australia 1976/77 3 Tests Draw (1-1) Australia 1978/79 2 Tests Draw (1-1) Australia 1979/80 3 Tests Pakistan (1-0) Pakistan 1981/82 3 Tests Australia (2-1) Australia 1982/83 3 Tests Pakistan (3-0) Pakistan 1983/84 5 Tests Australia (2-0) Australia 1988/89 3 Tests Pakistan (1-0) Pakistan 1989/90 3 Tests Australia (1-0) Australia 1994/95 3 Tests Pakistan (1-0) Pakistan

Australia’s greatest cricketing era began after the conclusion of the 1994/95 Test series between Pakistan and Australia. From this year onwards, they completely dominated the cricketing world and showcased their dominance in the following six Test series against Pakistan.

In the next six series, Pakistan was only able to register one win over the Aussies, while Australia registered four clean sweeps during this period.

Let’s have a look at the breakdown:

Year Tour Details Series Result Venue 1995/96 3 Tests Australia (2-1) Australia 1998/99 3 Tests Australia (1-0) Pakistan 1999/00 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Australia 2002/03 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Sri Lanka/UAE 2004/05 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Australia 2009/10 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Australia

Pakistan finally registered a Test win against Australia in a two-match Test series in 2010 held in England. From 2010 to 2022, Pakistan and Australia have competed in 5 Test series. Both the teams have won 2 series each while one series resulted in a draw.

Let’s have a look at the breakdown:

Year Tour Details Series Result Venue 2010 2 Tests Draw (1-1) England 2014/15 2 Tests Pakistan (2-0) UAE 2016/17 3 Tests Australia (3-0) Australia 2018/19 2 Tests Pakistan (1-0) UAE 2019/20 2 Tests Australia (2-0) Australia

Have a look at the overall home and away series record between the two sides:

Series Venue Number of Series Pakistan Won Australia Won Drawn Australia 13 0 10 3 Pakistan 8 5 2 1 Neutral 4 2 1 1

Here is Pakistan’s overall head to head record against Australia: