Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan Maintain Their Spots in Latest ICC Bowling Rankings

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has maintained his fourth spot in the latest Test bowler rankings. Shaheen, who last played Test cricket in November of last year, will be aiming to improve his ranking even further as he gears up to face Australia in a three-match Test series starting on Friday.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was magnificent in the second Test match against New Zealand and he has climbed up three spots to number three in ICC bowler rankings. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson fell down two spots to fifth and Tim Southee dropped one spot to sixth after the conclusion of the second Test match between the two sides.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain, Shadab Khan has also maintained his tenth ranking in the T20I bowler rankings. Shadab will be hoping to climb up the table as Pakistan faces Australia in a one-off T20I next month.

Here are the latest ICC bowling rankings:

Tests

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Pat Cummins 898 2 Ravichandran Ashwin 839 3 Kagiso Rabada 835 4 Shaheen Afridi 822 5 Kyle Jamieson 820 6 Tim Southee 790 7 James Anderson 788 8 Josh Hazlewood 786 9 Neil Wagner 777 10 Jasprit Bumrah 763

T20Is