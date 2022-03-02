Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan Maintain Their Spots in Latest ICC Bowling Rankings

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has maintained his fourth spot in the latest Test bowler rankings. Shaheen, who last played Test cricket in November of last year, will be aiming to improve his ranking even further as he gears up to face Australia in a three-match Test series starting on Friday.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was magnificent in the second Test match against New Zealand and he has climbed up three spots to number three in ICC bowler rankings. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson fell down two spots to fifth and Tim Southee dropped one spot to sixth after the conclusion of the second Test match between the two sides.
Elsewhere, Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain, Shadab Khan has also maintained his tenth ranking in the T20I bowler rankings. Shadab will be hoping to climb up the table as Pakistan faces Australia in a one-off T20I next month.
Here are the latest ICC bowling rankings:
Tests
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|898
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|839
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|835
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|822
|5
|Kyle Jamieson
|820
|6
|Tim Southee
|790
|7
|James Anderson
|788
|8
|Josh Hazlewood
|786
|9
|Neil Wagner
|777
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|763
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|784
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|752
|3
|Adil Rashid
|746
|4
|Adam Zampa
|719
|5
|Rashid Khan
|710
|6
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|687
|7
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|679
|8
|Anrich Nortje
|655
|9
|Ashton Agar
|645
|10
|Shadab Khan
|634