Apple to Unveil iPhone SE and More Next Week

After a long series of rumors, Apple has officially announced that it will hold its next online event on 8th March.

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President Marketing, posted a public invitation to the event with the tagline ‘peek performance’ and a multi-colored Apple logo.

Many speculate that the multi-colored logo may indicate the colors of the upcoming device.

The event will be held at 1 PM Eastern Time /10 AM Pacific Time / 11 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Further details of the event have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the company may be planning on launching an affordable iPhone SE, with 5G connectivity, a fast A15 CPU chipset, and improved cameras. The low-cost smartphone will have the same outlook as the previous generation iPhone SE, with possibly the same Touch ID.

In his newsletter, Power On, Gurman also speculated that the company will reveal the iPad Air, expected to arrive with an updated CPU as well as 5G connectivity.

Apple may also introduce iOS 15.4 with a feature that allows Face-ID-enabled devices to unlock whilst the user is wearing a face mask. A new Universal Control feature is also expected with the latest update that allows users to use a single keyboard and mouse across multiple iPads and Macs.

Other products that Apple is likely to unveil later this year include a Mac with Apple-developed chips, the iPhone 14 series, AirPods, upgraded Apple Watches, a MacBook Air, and much more.