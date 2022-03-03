PTA Blocks Over 1,000,000 Websites and 140 Mobile Phone Apps

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked over one million URLs and 140 mobile applications that have been used in various unlawful/objectionable activities.

Its documents revealed that a dedicated Monitoring Cell has been established at the PTA Headquarters to monitor online content and to resolve complaints from the general public and government organizations.

Overall URL Blocking by Category

Category Total Processed Contempt of Court 8,673 Defense of Pakistan 36,820 Glory of Islam 77,692 Defamation/Impersonation 7,690 Miscellaneous 6,562 Decency and Morality 903,074 Proxy 10,219 Sectarian/Hate Speech 40,365 Total 1,091,095

The PTA stated that in consideration of the enormous volume of content being uploaded on digital media, a multi-pronged strategy should be devised to minimize the uploading of unlawful content on various platforms.

The following actions are intended to be taken in this regard:

Registration of major Social Media (SM) platforms in line with Rule 7(6) of the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.

Holding of special sessions with moderation teams of SM platforms, especially with regard to sensitivity. (sacrilegious/sectarian) content that can lead to real-world harm.

Creating short videos (15 to 30 seconds) about the safe, responsible, legitimate, and productive use of the Internet/SM. The videos will be disseminated through electronic and social media for public awareness.

Conducting seminars and training sessions in universities and judicial academies to educate students and the judicial fraternity regarding the challenges posed by SM.

PTA also conducted 53 raids in the last three years to eliminate illegal telecom setups and grey telephony, which led to the confiscation of 163 illegal gateways and 35 arrests.