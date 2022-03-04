Video of a Die-Hard 3-Year-Old Babar Azam Fan From Canada Goes Viral

Pakistan all-format skipper, Babar Azam has established himself as one of the best cricketers of the current time, and his rankings in all three formats are the proof of that. Due to his scintillating performance and humble nature, he is one of the most loved cricketers in Pakistan.

Recently, a video of the three-year-old child went viral on social media, in which a child refuses to take his father’s name and instead refers to himself as ‘Nyle Syed Babar Azam.’ The three-year-old lives in Toronto, Canada, and is a big fan of Babar Azam.

ALSO READ Babar Azam is Now the Only Batter in Top 10 After Virat Kohli Drops Out

In the viral video, his father bowls to him as the kid plays some flowing drives. Due to Nyle’s love for Babar, his father is attempting to send the video to Pakistan’s all-format captain. The video has been widely shared, and some internet users believe Nyle himself has a promising future in the field of cricket.

Currently, Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in the historic Test match against Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.