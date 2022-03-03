Babar Azam is Now the Only Batter in Top 10 After Virat Kohli Drops Out

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam continues to reign supreme as he is the only batter in the world to be ranked amongst the top 10 in all three formats of the game. Previously, former Indian captain, Virat Kohli was also ranked in the top 10 in each of the formats but he has dropped down to 11th position in T20I rankings.

Babar, on the other hand, maintained his positions across formats. He is ranked number 1 in the world in both the ODI and T20I rankings while he is ranked number 9 in Test rankings.

The flamboyant batter will be aiming to climb up in the Test rankings and establish himself as the best batter in the world as he gears up to face Australia in their historic tour of the country. Meanwhile, Kohli is lining up to play his 100th Test match as India faces Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Mohali.

Kohli, who ruled the batting charts for the better part of the last decade, has found himself struggling for form for quite some time. He last scored an international century in 2o19 and has looked a shadow of his former self since then. Babar, on the flip-side, has been immaculate for Pakistan and has gone from strength to strength over the past few years.

