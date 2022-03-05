Cricketing Fraternity Mourns Shane Warne’s Death [Reactions]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 5, 2022 | 3:22 pm

The Cricket fraternity is in shock as it mourned the death of the Australian bowling great, Shane Warne. He died from a sudden cardiac arrest in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday at the age of 52. Warne was one of the all-time greats who redefined spin bowling and due to his service for cricket and his supportive nature, he was a loved personality in cricket.

Shane Warne started his career in international cricket in 1992 and played 145 Test and 194 ODIs Matches for Australia and took 708 and 293 wickets respectively. The veteran spinner remained an integral part of the Aussies and led them to victory single-handedly on many occasions including the 1999 World Cup final and the amazing Adelaide Test against England in 2006. 

The cricketing fraternity across the globe is in deep shock to hear the news and expressed their deepest condolences to the Australian legend. Here are some Tweets:

