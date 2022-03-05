Cricketing Fraternity Mourns Shane Warne’s Death [Reactions]

The Cricket fraternity is in shock as it mourned the death of the Australian bowling great, Shane Warne. He died from a sudden cardiac arrest in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday at the age of 52. Warne was one of the all-time greats who redefined spin bowling and due to his service for cricket and his supportive nature, he was a loved personality in cricket.

Shane Warne started his career in international cricket in 1992 and played 145 Test and 194 ODIs Matches for Australia and took 708 and 293 wickets respectively. The veteran spinner remained an integral part of the Aussies and led them to victory single-handedly on many occasions including the 1999 World Cup final and the amazing Adelaide Test against England in 2006.

ALSO READ Legendary Leg Spinner Shane Warne Passes Away in Thailand

The cricketing fraternity across the globe is in deep shock to hear the news and expressed their deepest condolences to the Australian legend. Here are some Tweets:

A lot of cricket has died with you today Warnie! #RIPShaneWarne — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 4, 2022

I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about the sudden death of my friend Warnie… he has always been in touch and always helpful.. apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer… my condolences to the family and friends .. rest in peace my friend . — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 4, 2022

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Australia Cricket legend and great human being @ShaneWarne. My deepest condolences to the family & his fans. 🙏 💔#ripshanewarne #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/vOzA1IcRpA — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022