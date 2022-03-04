Legendary Leg Spinner Shane Warne Passes Away in Thailand

In a sad development for the cricketing world, Australian legend and former leg spinner, Shane Warne, has passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.

According to a brief statement issued by Warne’s management company, the Australian has died of a suspected heart attack.

He was found unresponsive in his villa located in Koh Samui, Thailand. Despite all medical interventions, doctors could not revive him, the statement added.

Shane Warne is regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers to have graced the game of cricket. Despite retiring in 2007, he still remains the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Sri Lankan legend, Muttiah Muralitharan.