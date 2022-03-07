Here is the Comparison of Best Bowling Figures in PSL and IPL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) remains the strongest competitor to the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite there being many other popular T20 leagues like Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Both the cricket leagues have brought a lot of talent to international cricket in recent years who have gone on to become permanent members of the national teams. Many cricket experts are rating PSL as the best cricket league when it comes to world-class bowling while the IPL is known for batting masterclasses from local and international stars.
In Pakistan Super League, there are a number of bowlers who have not only dominated in franchise cricket but also in international cricket. There have been some brilliant bowling displays in both leagues.
In PSL, Ravi Bopara, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Gul, Shaheen Shah, and Shahid Afridi are the bowlers who hold the best bowling figures while in IPL, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Adam Zampa, Anil Kumble, and Ishant Sharma are the leading bowlers on the list of best bowling figures in IPL.
Let’s have a look at the comparison of the best bowling figures in both leagues:
|PSL
|Bowling Figures
|IPL
|Bowling Figures
|Ravi Bopara (KK)
|16/6
|Alzarri Joseph (MI)
|12/6
|Faheem Ashraf (IU)
|19/6
|Sohail Tanvir (RR)
|14/6
|Umar Gul (QG)
|24/6
|Adam Zampa (LSG)
|19/6
|Shaheen Afridi (LQ)
|4/5
|Anil Kumble (RCB)
|5/5
|Shahid Afridi (PZ)
|7/5
|Ishant Sharma (DC)
|12/5
Here is the breakdown of the best bowling figures in PSL:
|Player
|Bowling Figures
|Fixture
|Year
|Venue
|Ravi Bopara
|16/6
|Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
|2016
|Sharjah
|Faheem Ashraf
|19/6
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|2019
|Karachi
|Umar Gul
|24/6
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|2018
|Dubai
|Shaheen Shah
|4/5
|Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
|2018
|Dubai
|Shahid Afridi
|7/5
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|2016
|Sharjah
Here is the breakdown of the best bowling figures in IPL:
|Player
|Bowling Figures
|Fixture
|Year
|Venue
|Alzarri Joseph
|12/6
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2019
|Hyderabad
|Sohail Tanvir
|14/6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|2018
|Jaipur
|Adam Zampa
|19/6
|Lucknow Super Gaint vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2017
|Visakhapatnam
|Anil Kumble
|5/5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2016
|Cape Town
|Ishant Sharma
|12/5
|Deccan Chargers vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|2011
|Kochi