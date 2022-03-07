Here is the Comparison of Best Bowling Figures in PSL and IPL

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 7, 2022 | 5:39 pm

Pakistan Super League (PSL) remains the strongest competitor to the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite there being many other popular T20 leagues like Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Both the cricket leagues have brought a lot of talent to international cricket in recent years who have gone on to become permanent members of the national teams. Many cricket experts are rating PSL as the best cricket league when it comes to world-class bowling while the IPL is known for batting masterclasses from local and international stars.

In Pakistan Super League, there are a number of bowlers who have not only dominated in franchise cricket but also in international cricket. There have been some brilliant bowling displays in both leagues.

ALSO READ

In PSL, Ravi Bopara, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Gul, Shaheen Shah, and Shahid Afridi are the bowlers who hold the best bowling figures while in IPL, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Adam Zampa, Anil Kumble, and Ishant Sharma are the leading bowlers on the list of best bowling figures in IPL.

Let’s have a look at the comparison of the best bowling figures in both leagues:

PSL  Bowling Figures IPL Bowling Figures
Ravi Bopara (KK) 16/6 Alzarri Joseph (MI) 12/6
Faheem Ashraf (IU) 19/6 Sohail Tanvir (RR) 14/6
Umar Gul (QG) 24/6 Adam Zampa (LSG) 19/6
Shaheen Afridi (LQ) 4/5 Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5
Shahid Afridi (PZ) 7/5 Ishant Sharma (DC) 12/5

Here is the breakdown of the best bowling figures in PSL:

Player Bowling Figures Fixture Year Venue
Ravi Bopara 16/6 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 2016 Sharjah
Faheem Ashraf 19/6 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2019 Karachi
Umar Gul 24/6 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 2018 Dubai
Shaheen Shah 4/5 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 2018 Dubai
Shahid Afridi 7/5 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 2016 Sharjah

Here is the breakdown of the best bowling figures in IPL:

Player Bowling Figures Fixture Year Venue
Alzarri Joseph 12/6 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 Hyderabad
Sohail Tanvir 14/6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 2018 Jaipur
Adam Zampa 19/6 Lucknow Super Gaint vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Visakhapatnam
Anil Kumble 5/5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 Cape Town
Ishant Sharma 12/5 Deccan Chargers vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2011 Kochi

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>