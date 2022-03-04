Here is the Comparison of Fastest Fifties in PSL and IPL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are two of the biggest franchise T20 competitions in the world and both leagues have provided the fans with some high-quality cricket over the years.

While IPL has been around for over 14 years, PSL is relatively young with only 7 seasons. Nevertheless, there have been some magnificent performances with the bat in both leagues.

While PSL is regarded as having the best bowling attacks in world cricket, IPL is renowned for its flat pitches and high-scoring games. The batters in IPL enjoy more success as compared to the PSL. There have been some memorable innings in both the leagues as batters have showcased their class by scoring quick-fire half-centuries.

Pakistan’s veteran wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, and Hazratullah Zazai hold the record for the fastest fifty in PSL, while India’s KL Rahul holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL.

Rahul scored the fastest fifty while playing for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) against Delhi Capitals in 2018. Kamran scored the fastest half-century against Karachi Kings in 2018 and Zazai also scored his quickest against the same opposition in 2021. Asif scored the fastest PSL fifty against Lahore Qalandars in 2019.

Let’s have a look at the comparison of the fastest fifties in both leagues:

Balls Faced PSL Balls Faced IPL 17 Kamran Akmal 14 KL Rahul 17 Asif Ali 15 Yusuf Pathan 17 Hazraullah Zazai 15 Sunil Narine 18 Paul Stirling 16 Suresh Raina 18 Tim David 16 Ishan Kishan 18 Mohammad Haris

Here is the breakdown of the fastest half-centuries:

PSL

Player Balls Taken Fixture Year Venue Kamran Akmal 17 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 2018 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Asif Ali 17 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2019 National Stadium Karachi Hazratullah Zazai 17 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 2021 Abu Dhabi Paul Stirling 18 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi Tim David 18 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi Mohammad Haris 18 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

