Here is the Comparison of Fastest Fifties in PSL and IPL

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 4, 2022 | 4:34 pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are two of the biggest franchise T20 competitions in the world and both leagues have provided the fans with some high-quality cricket over the years.

While IPL has been around for over 14 years, PSL is relatively young with only 7 seasons. Nevertheless, there have been some magnificent performances with the bat in both leagues.

While PSL is regarded as having the best bowling attacks in world cricket, IPL is renowned for its flat pitches and high-scoring games. The batters in IPL enjoy more success as compared to the PSL. There have been some memorable innings in both the leagues as batters have showcased their class by scoring quick-fire half-centuries.

Pakistan’s veteran wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, and Hazratullah Zazai hold the record for the fastest fifty in PSL, while India’s KL Rahul holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL.

Rahul scored the fastest fifty while playing for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) against Delhi Capitals in 2018. Kamran scored the fastest half-century against Karachi Kings in 2018 and Zazai also scored his quickest against the same opposition in 2021. Asif scored the fastest PSL fifty against Lahore Qalandars in 2019.

Let’s have a look at the comparison of the fastest fifties in both leagues:

Balls Faced PSL Balls Faced IPL
17 Kamran Akmal 14 KL Rahul
17 Asif Ali 15 Yusuf Pathan
17 Hazraullah Zazai 15 Sunil Narine
18 Paul Stirling 16 Suresh Raina
18 Tim David 16 Ishan Kishan
18 Mohammad Haris

Here is the breakdown of the fastest half-centuries:

PSL

Player Balls Taken Fixture Year Venue
Kamran Akmal 17 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 2018 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Asif Ali 17 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2019 National Stadium Karachi
Hazratullah Zazai 17 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 2021 Abu Dhabi
Paul Stirling 18 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi
Tim David 18 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 2022 National Stadium Karachi
Mohammad Haris 18 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 2022 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

IPL

Player Balls Taken Fixture Year Venue
Kl Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 2018 Mohali
Yusuf Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 Kolkata
Sunil Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Bangalore
Suresh Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 2014 Mumbai
Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2021 Abu Dhabi

