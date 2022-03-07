Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule – 7 March 2022

The first three rounds of matches have been completed in the Pakistan Cup with the Sindh cricket association sitting at the top of the table with two wins and one loss.

They are followed by defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also have two wins in their three matches but have an inferior run-rate compared to Sindh. Southern Punjab are the only winless side in the competition and sit at the bottom of the table.

Sindh beat Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab and Central Punjab beat Northern in the second round of matches while Northern beat Sindh, Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab and Balochistan beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the third round of matches.

Balochistan will face Central Punjab, Northern will take on Southern Punjab and KPK will lock horns with Sindh in the fourth round of matches on Tuesday, 8 March.

Here are the results from Round 2:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue Sindh vs Balochistan Sindh won by 6 wickets Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 6 wickets Multan Central Punjab vs Northern Central Punjab won by 30 runs Islamabad

Round 3 results:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Balochistan Balochistan Multan Sindh vs Northern Northern won by 2 runs (D/L method) Islamabad Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab Central Punjab won by 4 wickets Faisalabad

Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Sindh 3 2 1 4 +0.453 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 2 1 4 +0.316 Balochistan 3 2 1 4 +0.222 Central Punjab 3 2 1 4 +0.002 Northern 3 1 2 2 -0.347 Southern Punjab 3 0 3 0 -0.754

