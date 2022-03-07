Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule – 7 March 2022

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 7, 2022 | 12:20 pm

The first three rounds of matches have been completed in the Pakistan Cup with the Sindh cricket association sitting at the top of the table with two wins and one loss.

They are followed by defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also have two wins in their three matches but have an inferior run-rate compared to Sindh. Southern Punjab are the only winless side in the competition and sit at the bottom of the table.

Sindh beat Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab and Central Punjab beat Northern in the second round of matches while Northern beat Sindh, Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab and Balochistan beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the third round of matches.

Balochistan will face Central Punjab, Northern will take on Southern Punjab and KPK will lock horns with Sindh in the fourth round of matches on Tuesday, 8 March.

Here are the results from Round 2:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue
Sindh vs Balochistan Sindh won by 6 wickets Faisalabad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 6 wickets Multan
Central Punjab vs Northern Central Punjab won by 30 runs Islamabad

Round 3 results:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan Balochistan Balochistan Multan
Sindh vs Northern Northern won by 2 runs (D/L method) Islamabad
Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab Central Punjab won by 4 wickets Faisalabad
Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
Sindh 3 2 1 4 +0.453
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 2 1 4 +0.316
Balochistan 3 2 1 4 +0.222
Central Punjab 3 2 1 4 +0.002
Northern 3 1 2 2 -0.347
Southern Punjab 3 0 3 0 -0.754

Here is the Pakistan Cup schedule for 8 March:

Date Match Venue
8 March Balochistan vs Central Punjab Multan
8 March Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Lahore
8 March Northern vs Southern Punjab Islamabad

