Pakistan Climbs Up in World Test Championship Points Table After India’s Win

Pakistan has climbed up to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table after Sri Lanka suffered a huge defeat to India in the first Test match between the two teams.

Sri Lanka has suffered their first loss of the current World Test Championship cycle, having won their previous two Tests against West Indies. India, on the other hand, stays at the fifth spot despite the win. They have, however, closed the gap on fourth-placed South Africa.

Elsewhere, Australia moved up to the top of the table having won 4 and drawn 1 in their 5 matches so far in the cycle. Pakistan and Australia will be looking to post crucial points on the table in their ongoing Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A victory for Pakistan will take them to the top of the table while a loss will take them level on points with South Africa in the third place. A draw will result in Pakistan going level on points with Sri Lanka in the second spot while Australia will extend their lead at the top of the table.

The first Test match of the three-match series is evenly poised at the moment and it looks like it is heading for a draw with rain delays on the third and fourth days.

Here is the updated World Test Championship Points Table: (3 March 2022)