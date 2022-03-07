Realme Takes a Page Out of OnePlus’ Book With a Useful Feature

Looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme might just be copying Oneplus’ design philosophy for its upcoming smartphone. Over the recent years, the company has emerged as one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world, owing to its feature-packed offerings paired with a not-so-hefty price tag.

However, recent reports have revealed that Realme is testing an alert slider feature on its upcoming mid-range handset. The feature first appeared on the OnePlus 2, and while it has become a signature feature of the OnePlus numbered series ever since, this is going to be the first time it will be appearing on a non-OnePlus device.

Alert slider allows users to easily switch between three different ring profiles i.e, Silent, Vibration, and Ring, similar to what you can do on an iPhone, without having to unlock your smartphone.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, a reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has informed that Realme is testing a device with an alert slider on it. He further shared that the device is expected to debut as soon as April 2022.

While it would be interesting to see what other features the alert slider-equipped Realme smartphone would bring to the table, speculations suggest that the device might end up stealing some of the OnePlus customers away.

However, the news doesn’t come as a surprise since both Realme and OnePlus come under the BBK Electronics group from China. And from what we’ve seen before, companies under BBK electronics often share their technological resources, like OnePlus and OPPO now sharing the same codebase and Hasselblad camera tuning in their flagship devices.