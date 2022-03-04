Realme Might Still be Working on a Phone With Strange Camera Design

By Alyshai | Published Mar 4, 2022 | 6:22 pm

Back in December, several leaks revealed renders of a unique horizontal camera design on Realme smartphones, similar to the Galaxy S10 series and the Pixel 6. The smartphone was suspected to be the GT2 Pro and generated a lot of hype due to its divergence from the company’s usual design.

However, when official teasers of the GT2 Pro were revealed, the device featured a camera set-up in the top-left corner.

Popular tipster, OnLeaks, inquired on Twitter regarding the device to which the official Realme handle hinted that such a device may be on its way.

The tweet clears numerous rumors regarding the alt Realme GT2 Pro. However, the expected launch date and release of the device have not been provided.

