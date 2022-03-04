Realme Might Still be Working on a Phone With Strange Camera Design

Back in December, several leaks revealed renders of a unique horizontal camera design on Realme smartphones, similar to the Galaxy S10 series and the Pixel 6. The smartphone was suspected to be the GT2 Pro and generated a lot of hype due to its divergence from the company’s usual design.

However, when official teasers of the GT2 Pro were revealed, the device featured a camera set-up in the top-left corner.

Popular tipster, OnLeaks, inquired on Twitter regarding the device to which the official Realme handle hinted that such a device may be on its way.

stay tuned. — realme (@realmeglobal) March 4, 2022

The tweet clears numerous rumors regarding the alt Realme GT2 Pro. However, the expected launch date and release of the device have not been provided.