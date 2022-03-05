Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 Launched for Cheap

The Galaxy A series is Samsung’s best-selling smartphone lineup. The next generation of A-series phones are slowly breaking cover and for some reason, there are a few downgrades despite the generational leap. The design language has not changed much, however.

The Galaxy A13 and A23 have just arrived in the international market as direct successors to the A12 and A22.

Design and Display

The Galaxy A13 and A23 have the same display specifications. Both have a 6.6-inch TFT LCD with 1080p resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The same waterdrop notch selfie camera is present on both phones as well, but the main camera design is slightly different.

The Galaxy A23’s camera bump protrudes from the back while the A13’s cameras are lying flat on the rear panel, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Internals and Storage

Samsung has not revealed the Galaxy A23’s chipset, but rumor has it that it could be a budget MediaTek SoC or the 6nm Snapdragon 680 4G. The A13 will get an Exynos 850 instead with 3/4/6GB RAM options with 128GB storage and a microSD card slot. The A23 will have up to 8GB RAM but the same storage option.

Both phones will boot the latest software update (Android 12 with One UI 4.1).

Cameras

The camera setup is no different on the two phones. The 50MP primary camera comes alongside a 5MP ultrawide unit, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. 1080p video recording at 30 FPS will be available on both phones.

The 13MP selfie camera from the last generation has been downgraded to 8MP on both phones.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are completely identical. This includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. This battery capacity should be enough for 2 days of use.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has arrived in Europe for €190, but pricing for the A23 is yet to be revealed. The phones will be available in Blue, Peach, White, and Black color options.

Specifications