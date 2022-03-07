WhatsApp to Introduce Group Chat Polls Soon

WhatsApp will soon make group decisions easier within the app. The highly popular Meta-owned chatting app is working on a feature that will let you conduct polls in group chats similar to Telegram.

The trusty WABetaInfo has uncovered details of the upcoming feature through the latest beta version of WhatsApp. According to their report, a future WhatsApp update will let you create polls right within WhatsApp groups. Any group member will be able to ask the group chat’s opinion by typing in a question in the bar shown below.

The WhatsApp feature tracker says that polls will be end-to-end encrypted like other WhatsApp chats, which means that only the group members will be able to see the results and no one else.

There are no more details on this feature as of yet since it is still under development.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a Community Tab. This will organize all your group chats related to a community in one spot. Group admins will be able to add their groups into this tab which will make for easier management. The chatting app is also working on message reactions and the ability to pause and play voice messages while recording them.

All of these features are expected to roll out with upcoming updates in the future, but there is no clear launch date as of yet. Stay tuned.