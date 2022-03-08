Bowling Coach to Join Pakistan Squad Ahead of Second Australian Test

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Shaun Tait is set to join the Test squad in Karachi prior to second Test against Australia.

Former Australian cricketer and Pakistan’s newly appointed bowling coach will reach Karachi tomorrow. Shaun Tait will remain in three days of isolation before joining the squad. Shaun Tait was appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach in February. The historic series against Australia will be his first assignment with the ‘Men in Green’.

Squads for both Australia and Pakistan will also reach Karachi on Wednesday for the second Test. The teams are expected to participate in practice sessions at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi Stadium ended in a draw. The second Test match is scheduled to begin on 12 March at National Stadium, Karachi.