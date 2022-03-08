List of Best Performers in Pakistan Women’s Cricket History [Stats]

Pakistan Women’s Cricket team has produced some superstars over the years that have gone on to make the country proud by performing at world events. The likes of Sana Mir, Nida Dar, and Bismah Maroof have become household names due to their top-notch performances both on and off the field.
The Women in Green are currently taking part in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. While the team may have lost the opening two encounters in the tournament, there have been some major signs of improvement as a unit. The team may not have performed exceedingly well at the mega event, they still have won millions of hearts around the world.
To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s have a look at the best performers in Pakistan Women’s history:
ODI Stats
Most Runs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Javeria Khan
|113
|2,885
|28.56
|2
|15
|Bismah Maroof
|107
|2,695
|28.67
|0
|15
|Sana Mir
|110
|1,630
|17.91
|0
|3
|Nain Abidi
|83
|1,625
|20.83
|1
|9
|Nahida Khan
|59
|1,327
|23.28
|0
|8
Most Wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Sana Mir
|120
|151
|24.27
|3.70
|Sadia Yousuf
|59
|78
|22.78
|3.75
|Nida Dar
|86
|76
|31.22
|4.01
|Asmavia Iqbal
|92
|70
|36.20
|4.65
|Shaiza Khan
|40
|63
|23.59
|4.36
T20I Stats
Most Runs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s
|Bismah Maroof
|102
|2,225
|27.46
|92.82
|11
|Javeria Khan
|99
|1,895
|22.03
|93.76
|9
|Nida Dar
|96
|1,207
|15.08
|96.02
|4
|Nain Abidi
|65
|972
|18.00
|79.21
|3
|Sana Mir
|81
|802
|14.07
|70.66
|0
Most Wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Nida Dar
|108
|103
|18.16
|5.38
|Sana Mir
|106
|89
|23.42
|5.51
|Sadia Yousuf
|51
|57
|17.82
|5.81
|Anam Amin
|57
|57
|20.01
|5.42
|Asmavia Iqbal
|68
|44
|22.75
|5.97