List of Best Performers in Pakistan Women’s Cricket History [Stats]

Pakistan Women’s Cricket team has produced some superstars over the years that have gone on to make the country proud by performing at world events. The likes of Sana Mir, Nida Dar, and Bismah Maroof have become household names due to their top-notch performances both on and off the field.

The Women in Green are currently taking part in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. While the team may have lost the opening two encounters in the tournament, there have been some major signs of improvement as a unit. The team may not have performed exceedingly well at the mega event, they still have won millions of hearts around the world.

To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s have a look at the best performers in Pakistan Women’s history:

ODI Stats

Most Runs

Player Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Javeria Khan 113 2,885 28.56 2 15 Bismah Maroof 107 2,695 28.67 0 15 Sana Mir 110 1,630 17.91 0 3 Nain Abidi 83 1,625 20.83 1 9 Nahida Khan 59 1,327 23.28 0 8

Most Wickets

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Sana Mir 120 151 24.27 3.70 Sadia Yousuf 59 78 22.78 3.75 Nida Dar 86 76 31.22 4.01 Asmavia Iqbal 92 70 36.20 4.65 Shaiza Khan 40 63 23.59 4.36

T20I Stats

Most Runs

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s Bismah Maroof 102 2,225 27.46 92.82 11 Javeria Khan 99 1,895 22.03 93.76 9 Nida Dar 96 1,207 15.08 96.02 4 Nain Abidi 65 972 18.00 79.21 3 Sana Mir 81 802 14.07 70.66 0

Most Wickets