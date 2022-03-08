Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Released From Pakistan’s Test Squad

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. has been released from the Pakistan Test squad and will not be traveling with the team to Karachi for the second Test match. Wasim Jnr. will join the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad for the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2021/22.

The 20-year old was brought in as an emergency replacement in place of Faheem Ashraf who was ruled out of action from the first Test match due to an injury he suffered during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). While it was expected that Wasim Jnr. will be handed a debut in the first Test, the national team management decided against including him and played Iftikhar Ahmed in place of Faheem.

Wasim Jnr. has witnessed a meteoric rise over the past year after performing exceedingly well in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), National T20 Cup, and Kashmir Premier League (KPL). He earned a call-up to the national limited-overs squad on the back of his exceptional all-round performances in domestic cricket.

The young all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 10 T20Is since making his debut in 2021. He has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 16.00 and an economy rate of 8.18 in the 10 matches.

Recently though, Wasim Jnr. struggled for form as he failed to impress in PSL 7. He picked up 8 wickets at an average of 38.50 and an economy rate of 11.20 in the 8 matches he played in the competition.