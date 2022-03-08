England and New Zealand Have No Choice After Australia Series: Ex CEO PCB

Former CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan has said that the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series will leave no choice for England and New Zealand to not tour Pakistan later this year and termed the series a “huge occasion” for not only cricket fans in Pakistan but also across the globe.

While talking to the media, Wasim Khan said, “He gets very excited about the tour like all other Pakistanis and cricket lovers as it is a huge occasion for the whole nation”.

Wasim Khan also revealed that the CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, also congratulated him for his involvement and efforts for the tour before the first Test between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi. “Hockley thanked me for all the hard work that was done for nearly 18 months to finalize the details of the tour,” said Wasim.

Wasim said that it wasn’t just a single person’s effort but teamwork as many people played their role to make the series possible. “I have been in regular contact with Cricket Australia’s management and also players like Usman Khawaja,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of the series, Khan said that it was necessary after the unfortunate withdrawal of New Zealand and England from their scheduled tours of Pakistan and it will bring top teams back to Pakistan.

“It feels so great that such positive news is coming out of Pakistan. The statements from Australians are very encouraging, which is a real proud moment for Pakistan.”