Stats Prove Azhar Ali is the Most Underrated Test Cricketer From Pakistan

Azhar Ali, known for his calm batting style, marked his 92nd Test match at Rawalpindi in the historic contest against Australia. Since his debut in 2010, Azhar Ali has played consistently for Pakistan as a Test cricketer. However, he isn’t appreciated enough for his efforts and determination towards the long and rather unglamorous format of cricket. Although he might not have been very lucky with winning public consent, the former Test captain has listed himself among the top performers for Pakistan over years.

Among the Greats is Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali has played plenty of Test cricket in the last decade and is currently the most experienced batsman in the Pakistan Test side. So far, the right-handed batter has amassed 6,906 runs at an average of 43.43. He is the fifth-highest scorer in Test cricket from Pakistan following the legendary Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Muhammad Yousuf. However, all these names garnered immense praise in return for their runs, while cricket lovers seem to be less generous when it comes to Azhar Ali.

In his long Test career, Azhar Ali has also steered clear of controversies that a lot of Asian batsmen have to face. The former Test captain has equally impressive records away from home since he is also the fifth-highest scorer away from home and highest among the current players for Pakistan. In his 57 matches away from home, Azhar Ali has scored 3,742 runs. He also holds the record for smashing the third-most number of hundreds, 10, away from home, which is more than the legendary Javed Miandad.

Player Total Matches Total Runs Away Matches Runs in Away Matches Younis Khan 118 10,099 71 5,608 Javed Miandad 124 8,832 67 4,820 Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 8,829 68 4,821 Muhammad Yousuf 90 7,530 55 4,174 Azhar Ali 92 6,906 57 3,742

UAE is his Backyard

While Azhar Ali has performed remarkably in the away series, he has also been phenomenal in UAE where Pakistan hosted most of their home series in the last decade. In his 27 matches at UAE, Azhar Ali has scored 2,537 runs at an outstanding average of 53.97. He is the highest scorer in the long format for Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Player Country Matches Runs Average Azhar Ali UAE 27 2,537 53.97 Younis Khan UAE 27 2,484 55.20 Misbah-ul-Haq UAE 26 2,209 59.70 Asad Shafiq UAE 30 2,010 45.68 Mohammad Hafeez UAE 22 1,677 45.32

On Australian Soil

Facing Australia in Australia has always been a tough grind and those who survive surely possess some serious batting skills. Surprising for many, Azhar Ali stood out on Australian soil too, having the highest average among the Pakistani batsmen who scored more than 200 runs.

In his 10 Test matches against Australia down under, Azhar Ali scored 468 runs averaging 52, while Babar Azam has scored 278 runs in an equal number of matches at an average of 27.80. 37-year-old is also the only Pakistani batsman to score a double-hundred in Australia. Had Azhar Ali added another 15 runs to his 185 in the Rawalpindi Test, he would have become the only Pakistani to score a double century twice against Australia.

Even away from their home, Australian bowlers are no less lethal. However, Azhar Ali has proved to be Pakistan’s best current batsman versus Australian bowling attack at home as well. The veteran batsman is the second-highest run-scorer against Australia in the home series, mounting 532 runs at an average of 48.36, following Younis Khan’s 591 runs.

Overall, Azhar Ali is the third most successful Pakistani batsman against Australia, scoring 1,185 runs in his 12 matches. Only Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas, who scored 1,797 runs in 25 matches and 1,411 runs in 20 matches, have scored more runs than Azhar Ali.

Here is the record for Pakistani batsmen against Australia:

Player Opponent Matches Runs Average Javed Miandad Australia 25 1797 47.28 Zaheer Abbas Australia 20 1411 44.09 Azhar Ali Australia 12 1185 56.42 Younis Khan Australia 11 1148 57.40 Saleem Malik Australia 15 1106 46.08

Among Modern Batsmen

Despite all the above records, questions may arise on Azhar Ali’s spot in the team while many young batsmen are around. However, answering the concerns with his bat, Azhar Ali is statistically the top batsman for Pakistan in recent years.

In the last 5 years, Azhar Ali has scored more runs than any other batsman for Pakistan. Not diving deep into the past, the veteran batsman is still the second-highest scorer in the last three years. Since 2019, Azhar Ali has 1,260 runs at an average of 39.37, slightly behind Babar Azam’s 1,406 Test runs. Hence, Azhar Ali might not be fans’ favorite as much as Babar Azam, but the former captain is no less in terms of scoring runs.

Player Span Matches Runs Average Babar Azam 2019-2022 19 1,406 52.07 Azhar Ali 2019-2022 21 1,260 39.37 Abid Ali 2019-2022 16 1,180 49.16 Muhammad Rizwan 2019-2022 19 988 44.90 Fawad Alam 2019-2022 13 703 50.91

Do you think Azhar Ali deserves a little more respect and stardom from Pakistani fans than he currently gets? Share your thoughts in the comments section.