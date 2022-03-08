Fawad Alam Makes a Unique Record in First Test Against Australia

Fawad Alam has made a unique record in the first Test match against Australia in Rawalpindi. In the last 28 years, Fawad Alam became the first Pakistani player to participate in a Test match without batting, bowling, or catching.

When Pakistan faced Australia on the home ground after 24 years, Fawad Alam had the quietest role to play. Although the 36-year-old batsman was added to the playing eleven, he did not get a chance to bat in both innings since the top order stayed formidable against a tough bowling attack. On the other hand, while the opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam had a try at bowling, Fawad Alam didn’t put his hand up for that as well. Moreover, after dropping Usman Khawaja off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling, Fawad Alam got no other chance to bag a catch either.

Fun Fact: Fawad Alam is first Pakistan player in 28 years to go a complete Test without batting, bowling, catching. Last was Asif Mujtaba vs New Zealand in Wellington in 1994. #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 8, 2022

Fawad Alam ended up becoming the first Pakistani to have no impact in all three aspects of a Test match after 28 years. The record was previously held by Asif Mujtaba in 1994 against New Zealand.

The first Test match between Australia and Pakistan was drawn at Rawalpindi Stadium. The second Test between the two teams is scheduled to start on 12 March at National Stadium Karachi.