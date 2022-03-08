Imam-ul-Haq Joins Elite Company in Record-Breaking Test Against Australia

Pakistan’s stylish opener, Imam-ul-Haq has created history as he became only the 10th Pakistani batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Imam achieved the feat as he scored an exquisite century in the second innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

Previously, legendary cricketers including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and a few others had also scored a century in both innings of a Test match.

Prior to the start of the Test match, Imam had not scored a century in Test cricket. He had scored three half-centuries and had an average of only 25.52 in 11 Tests. He has now bumped up his average to mid-30s and has scored 2 centuries. Imam scored a magnificent 157 in the first innings and is currently batting on 105 in the second innings.

Let’s have a look at the full list of Pakistani batters to have scored centuries in both innings:

