Imam-ul-Haq Joins Elite Company in Record-Breaking Test Against Australia

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 8, 2022 | 4:10 pm

Pakistan’s stylish opener, Imam-ul-Haq has created history as he became only the 10th Pakistani batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Imam achieved the feat as he scored an exquisite century in the second innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

Previously, legendary cricketers including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and a few others had also scored a century in both innings of a Test match.

Prior to the start of the Test match, Imam had not scored a century in Test cricket. He had scored three half-centuries and had an average of only 25.52 in 11 Tests. He has now bumped up his average to mid-30s and has scored 2 centuries. Imam scored a magnificent 157 in the first innings and is currently batting on 105 in the second innings.

Let’s have a look at the full list of Pakistani batters to have scored centuries in both innings:

Player 1st Innings 2nd Innings Opposition Year
Hanif Mohammad 111 104 England 1962
Javed Miandad 104 103* New Zealand 1984
Wajahatullah Wasti 133 121* Sri Lanka 1999
Yasir Hameed 170 105 Bangladesh 2003
Inzamam-ul-Haq 109 100* England 2005
Mohammad Yousuf 102 124 West Indies 2006
Younis Khan 106 103* Australia 2014
Azhar Ali 109 100* Australia 2014
Misbah-ul-Haq 101 101* Australia 2014
Imam-ul-Haq 157 105* (ongoing) Australia 2022

 

