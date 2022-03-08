Imam-ul-Haq Joins Elite Company in Record-Breaking Test Against Australia

Pakistan’s stylish opener, Imam-ul-Haq has created history as he became only the 10th Pakistani batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Imam achieved the feat as he scored an exquisite century in the second innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.
Previously, legendary cricketers including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and a few others had also scored a century in both innings of a Test match.
Prior to the start of the Test match, Imam had not scored a century in Test cricket. He had scored three half-centuries and had an average of only 25.52 in 11 Tests. He has now bumped up his average to mid-30s and has scored 2 centuries. Imam scored a magnificent 157 in the first innings and is currently batting on 105 in the second innings.
Let’s have a look at the full list of Pakistani batters to have scored centuries in both innings:
|Player
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Opposition
|Year
|Hanif Mohammad
|111
|104
|England
|1962
|Javed Miandad
|104
|103*
|New Zealand
|1984
|Wajahatullah Wasti
|133
|121*
|Sri Lanka
|1999
|Yasir Hameed
|170
|105
|Bangladesh
|2003
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|109
|100*
|England
|2005
|Mohammad Yousuf
|102
|124
|West Indies
|2006
|Younis Khan
|106
|103*
|Australia
|2014
|Azhar Ali
|109
|100*
|Australia
|2014
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|101
|101*
|Australia
|2014
|Imam-ul-Haq
|157
|105* (ongoing)
|Australia
|2022