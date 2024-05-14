LDA is Planning Cycling Tracks Along Major Roads in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 14, 2024 | 3:04 pm

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is planning cycling tracks along major roads to promote cycling in the city.

According to details, an Asian Development Bank delegation recently met with LDA Director General Tahir Farooq to discuss plans for a cycling track in the provincial capital.

The meeting aimed to enhance cycling infrastructure by initiating a feasibility study for the master plan in collaboration with relevant stakeholders like LDA and TEPA.

The DG LDA instructed the TEPA Chief Engineer to extend full support to the Asian Bank team in their efforts. Furthermore, discussions included plans to address environmental pollution, improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian facilities, and optimize parking arrangements on MM Alam Road.

In separate news, the LDA collected over Rs. 30 million in overdue annual commercialization fees last month. According to details, LDA’s Town Planning Zone-1, led by Director Ayesha Mutahir, conducted six operations, sealing over 45 properties across various LDA schemes such as New Muslim Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan-e-Ravi.

