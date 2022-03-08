Updated World Test Championship Points Table After First Pakistan-Australia Test

Pakistan and Australia lost crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table as they played out a draw in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Despite the result, both the teams have maintained their positions at the top two in the WTC points table.

The Men in Green are now level on points with Sri Lanka at the second spot as both the teams have 66.66 percent of points. Australia, on the other hand, is ranked at the first spot with 77.77 percentage of points.

The batters from both sides enjoyed their time on a flat pitch at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan scored 474/4 in their first innings while Australia scored 459 as they were bundled out in the first session on the fifth day. Pakistan played out the rest of the day as the Test came to a disappointing conclusion for the fans.

Both the teams will be looking to gain an upper hand as they face-off in the second Test match, scheduled to commence on 12 March at National Stadium Karachi.

Elsewhere, India and Sri Lanka will also battle for supremacy as they go head to head in the second and final Test match of their series. The match between the two teams will also commence on 12 March.

Here is the updated World Test Championship Points Table: (8 March 2022)