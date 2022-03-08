Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 8, 2022 | 6:12 pm

The fourth round of matches in the Pakistan Cup 2021-22 came to a conclusion as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved to the top of the points table, while Northern moved to the bottom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their third victory in the competition as they defeated Sindh by 113 runs. Southern Punjab registered their first win in the tournament as they beat Northern by 67 runs. Balochistan registered a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Central Punjab to move to the second spot.

Balochistan will face Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go head to head with Northern and Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the next round of matches scheduled to take place on 10 March.

Here are the results from Round 2:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Won by 113 runs Lahore
Balochistan vs Central Punjab Balochistan Won by 8 wickets Multan
Southern Punjab vs Northern Southern Punjab Won by 67 runs Islamabad
Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4 3 1 6 +0.836
Balochistan 4 3 1 6 +0.517
Central Punjab 4 2 2 4 -0.414
Sindh 4 2 2 4 -0.420
Southern Punjab 4 1 3 2 -0.232
Northern 4 1 3 2 -0.807

Here is the Pakistan Cup schedule for 10 March:

Date Match Venue
10 March Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Faisalabad
10 March Central Punjab vs Sindh Multan
10 March Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad

