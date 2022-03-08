Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule

The fourth round of matches in the Pakistan Cup 2021-22 came to a conclusion as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved to the top of the points table, while Northern moved to the bottom.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their third victory in the competition as they defeated Sindh by 113 runs. Southern Punjab registered their first win in the tournament as they beat Northern by 67 runs. Balochistan registered a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Central Punjab to move to the second spot.
Balochistan will face Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go head to head with Northern and Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the next round of matches scheduled to take place on 10 March.
Here are the results from Round 2:
|Fixture
|Winner
|Margin
|Venue
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Won by 113 runs
|Lahore
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
|Balochistan
|Won by 8 wickets
|Multan
|Southern Punjab vs Northern
|Southern Punjab
|Won by 67 runs
|Islamabad
Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.836
|Balochistan
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.517
|Central Punjab
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.414
|Sindh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.420
|Southern Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.232
|Northern
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.807
Here is the Pakistan Cup schedule for 10 March:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|10 March
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
|Faisalabad
|10 March
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
|Multan
|10 March
|Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Islamabad