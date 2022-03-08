Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule

The fourth round of matches in the Pakistan Cup 2021-22 came to a conclusion as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved to the top of the points table, while Northern moved to the bottom.

ALSO READ Updated World Test Championship Points Table After First Pakistan-Australia Test

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their third victory in the competition as they defeated Sindh by 113 runs. Southern Punjab registered their first win in the tournament as they beat Northern by 67 runs. Balochistan registered a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Central Punjab to move to the second spot.

Balochistan will face Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go head to head with Northern and Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the next round of matches scheduled to take place on 10 March.

Here are the results from Round 2:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Won by 113 runs Lahore Balochistan vs Central Punjab Balochistan Won by 8 wickets Multan Southern Punjab vs Northern Southern Punjab Won by 67 runs Islamabad

Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4 3 1 6 +0.836 Balochistan 4 3 1 6 +0.517 Central Punjab 4 2 2 4 -0.414 Sindh 4 2 2 4 -0.420 Southern Punjab 4 1 3 2 -0.232 Northern 4 1 3 2 -0.807

Here is the Pakistan Cup schedule for 10 March: