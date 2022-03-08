PM to Distribute Ehsaas Cards in Karachi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries from Sindh and distribute Ehsaas Cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday).

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar will brief the prime minister on the successful deployment of anti-poverty programmes of Ehsaas in Sindh. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and other parliamentarians are also expected to join the event.

The beneficiaries have been identified through the recently accomplished Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry Survey. Since its launch in March 2019, different programmes of Ehsaas, including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas School Stipends, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, Ehsaas Interest-Free Loans, Ehsaas Amdan, Model Panagahs, and Ehsaas Langars among several others have successfully been implemented across Sindh province to uplift the poorest populations.

ALSO READ Rupee Breaks All-Time Low Against US Dollar Amid Political Uncertainty

Under Ehsaas Kafaalat, 1.31 million households are benefitting from the biannual stipends of Rs. 14,000. Payment to new Kafaalat beneficiaries is underway across the province, like in other parts of the country. During COVID-19, Ehsaas Emergency Cash was delivered to 4.59 million poorest families in all districts of Sindh.

Through the end-to-end digital survey of Ehsaas, more than 9.6 million households have been surveyed in Sindh. 107 Ehsaas registration desks have also been opened at the tehsil level in Sindh to transit the registry into a dynamic database.

To date, over 1.8 million children aged 4 to 22 years are currently benefitting from the Ehsaas School Stipends in every union council of Sindh. The programme aspires to bring out of school children to school. Currently, 10 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have been established in Sindh to address stunting. Ehsaas will open Nashonuma centers across all districts of Sindh by the end of this year.

In the last three years, the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme has awarded 10,300 need-cum-merit scholarships to deserving yet brilliant students studying in 26 public universities of Sindh.

Through recently launched Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, the Federal Government is also providing its 35 percent share of subsidy in Sindh. In the province, the federal share of subsidy is worth Rs. 350/month will be granted for each eligible family on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee, and cooking oil.

ALSO READ Pakistani and US Businessmen Meet Assistant US Trade Representative

Under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of Ehsaas, 173,574 families (69 percent women) have been provided with Ehsaas interest-free loans in 18 districts of Sindh to set up small enterprises. Through Ehsaas Amdan, 45,098 families (97 percent women) in 7 districts of Sindh have been granted small livelihoods assets for poverty graduation.

To serve the daily wage earners with free boarding and lodging and free meals in Sindh, 8 model Panagahs, 8 food trucks, and langars have also been operationalized under Prime Minister Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas.

Currently, Pakistan’s first precision safety net, Ehsaas Tahafuz, is fully functional in the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences to protect vulnerable patients from catastrophic health expenditures. The programme is being upscaled this year.

Several enhancements are also being planned for the people of Sindh under the umbrella of Ehsaas to expand the scale and scope of Ehsaas interventions in the province, particularly Ehsaas Tahafuz and One Window Ehsaas.