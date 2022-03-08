Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Breaks Guinness World Record

With its unboxing event of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has set new records left and right. During the unboxing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the #EpicUnboxing event, held on March 5th, 1820 participants from 17 different countries, who had pre-booked the smartphone, tuned in to unbox the smartphone at the same time. The simultaneous unboxing has set a new Guinness World Record.

The Galaxy S22 series with 100,000 pre-orders also became Samsung’s most pre-booked device all within 72 hours.

The company also sent out limited-edition boxes to its customers as a way to thank them for the event. The boxes not only packed a Galaxy Watch4 but also came equipped with Galaxy Buds2. Consumers in India also received a thank you note in the box. The Galaxy S22 series is yet to be launched globally on 11th March.

Senior Director at Samsung, Aditya Babbar commented: