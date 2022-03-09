Young Pakistani Women’s Cricketer Gets Crucial Tips From Trent Boult

Young Pakistani women’s cricketer, Fatima Sana got crucial tips from New Zealand’s ace left-arm pacer, Trent Boult, during a gym session at Mount Maunganui. Fatima is a part of Pakistan’s squad currently taking part in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

The official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that Fatima met up with Trent during a recovery gym session where she got some crucial tips from the Kiwi great.

It is not everyday that you run into Trent Boult in your recovery gym session, so @imfatimasana decided to take some tips from the New Zealand great#BackOurGirls #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/MJ1hMTHNlt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022

The 20-year old all-rounder has witnessed a meteoric rise in her short career so far. She was named as the emerging player of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is an integral part of the Pakistan unit in the ongoing mega event.

Fatima has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 28.13 and an economy rate of 5.80 in 17 ODIs. The young all-rounder will be looking to put in a much-improved performance in the upcoming World Cup games and help Pakistan register their first victory of the campaign.

The Women in Green have lost their opening two matches of the competition. They lost the opening encounter to India and followed it up with a defeat to Australia. Pakistan will face South Africa in their next encounter on 11 March and will be looking to bounce back quickly to get a chance to make it to the knockouts of the mega event.