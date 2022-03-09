ICC Launches NFTs From Women’s Cricket World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and its Official Digital Collectibles Partner, FanCraze, have announced a very special release of ‘ICC Crictos’ featuring some of the top moments of the women’s game from recent ICC tournaments.

To celebrate the ICC Women’s World Cup and International Women’s Day, this special release will feature some of the greatest moments from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017.

ICC Crictos are the ICC’s official digital collectibles. Minted on the Flow Blockchain, Crictos enable fans to collect and trade their own slice of cricket history from a range of ICC events. As part of the ICC’s commitment to growing women’s cricket, fans now have the opportunity to own and trade some of the most celebrated moments in women’s cricket featuring superstars of the game such as Ellyse Perry, Mithali Raj, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy, etc.

A special pack drop will occur on Wednesday, with all fans having the opportunity to secure one of these historic women’s cricket moments within a pack, alongside some noteworthy moments from the recent ICC U19 World Cup and from ICC Men’s Tournaments of the last two decades.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital said, “Women have created some of the most memorable moments in ICC tournament history, so we are pleased to be able to celebrate them and give fans the chance to own a moment from their favorite player. We believe creating products like these in emerging technologies helps the next generation of cricket fans get closer to the game they love.”

Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze remarked, “Our mission at FanCraze is to build a platform for cricket fans to discover, engage with and own all types of cricket content. We are very proud to showcase women cricketers who create history and inspire millions to do the same. These are marquee NFTs in the evolution of our cricket metaverse and we believe fans would love to own these iconic moments.”