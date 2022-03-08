South African Star Urges Sports Bodies to Introduce Same Policies for Women as PCB

By Ayna Dua | Published Mar 8, 2022 | 11:11 pm

South African cricketer, Marizanne Kapp appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board for its maternal support policies after photos of Bismah Maroof’s baby from the World Cup match went viral.

Pakistan captain, Bismah Maroof scored her first fifty in the World Cup match against Australia after comeback from maternity leave while her 6-months-old daughter was present in the stadium. Previously, a video of the Indian women’s team meeting Bismah’s little daughter had garnered praise from fans.

Seeing the cute moments, South African cricketer, Marizanne Kapp took to her Twitter account, praising PCB for supportive policy for female cricketers. She also expressed the desire to see such policies being implemented in all women’s sports.

According to PCB’s policy, female cricketers are allowed to have a 12-months paid leave prior to the child’s birth as well as they are allowed to take along the baby and a caretaker of their choice during the tours.

Pakistan women’s team is currently playing World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, while Bismah Maroof’s daughter and mother are also with her.

