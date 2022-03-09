Islamabad is Getting a New Sector

The Capital Development Authority is set to start development work in Islamabad’s E-12/4 sector after inviting bids for carrying out civil work in the area last week.

According to details, five renowned contractors took part in the bidding process for the development work in E-12/4. The lowest bid received by the CDA stood at Rs. 289.81 million.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the CDA said that the development work in E-12/4 includes laying down the drainage system, water supply pipelines, and sewerage network.

It also includes the construction of roads, including main roads and service roads, installation of street lights, and development of green belts and public parks.

The spokesperson added that the previous administration of the CDA ignored the development work of new sectors in the federal capital. However, the incumbent CDA administration is taking a special interest in the development of new sectors in Islamabad.

Last month, CDA announced to launch the “Gandhara Triangle Project” along the GT Road as part of its efforts to raise revenue for acquiring land in Zone III of Islamabad.

It has already shared the proposal of the project with the commission formed by the federal government tasked with revising the master plan of the federal capital.