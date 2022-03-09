Javed Afridi Shows Off Live Assembly of New MG SUVs in Pakistan

MG Pakistan has been the center of attention due to various incidents and controversies since its debut. The company has been selling vehicles in Pakistan for over a year, but only as Completely Built-Up (CBU) units imported from the Asia-Pacific region.

Due to its popularity, the MG HS is among the best-selling SUVs in Pakistan. However, the recent tax hikes on vehicle imports have pushed its price to Rs. 8.9 million, dampening the rise in its demand as a result.

Javed Afridi recently shared a video on social media that shows MG’s local assembling facility in Pakistan. A famous television personality, Fakhar-e-Alam shot and shared the video on Twitter, in which, he gave a tour of the factory.

Industry Opinion

The video has received 1.5 million views within two days and a majority of people are expressing appreciation for the automaker. However, industry experts believe that the company’s reluctance to offer the media an official tour of the facility is a red flag.

Furthermore, despite displaying a “locally produced” MG HS SUV in early 2021, the company is still selling CBUs.

A renowned car industry analyst, Ali Khizar, recently pointed out on Twitter that Pakistan imported 13,246 CBU vehicles in 2021, which is ten times its past four years’ average. He highlighted that MG contributed the most to this figure by importing over 10,139 units.

Market experts also suggest that the company has only imported and sold CBUs to date, and plans to do so for the foreseeable future.