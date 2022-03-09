Changan Oshan X7 Vs. Kia Sorento Vs. Toyota Fortuner [Comparison]

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has finally debuted Oshan X7 SUV in Pakistan at a price that makes it a competitor to multiple segments.

However, its direct competition is with other D-Segment SUVs, namely Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner. While the former has been around for a while at this point, the latter still enjoys its spot as the best-selling midsize SUV.

The heavy hitters from Japan and Korea are still butting heads, but with China now also in the fray, how do they stack up?. Here’s a comparison of all three SUVs two see which one is the most promising value:

Exterior Styling

Changan Oshan X7

Stylistically, Changan Oshan X7 is a blend of subtlety and aggressiveness.

The front features a large, gaping, mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of sleek LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a sporty front bumper, and a smooth hood design.

The side profile is the same as other crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels allowing for a sophisticated look.

The rear is also similar to most crossovers. A large, Audi-Esque lightbar spans across the rear of the SUV, accompanied by a silver strip, and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Overall, the Oshan X7 is a sharp-looking SUV.

Toyota Fortuner

Not much has changed in the overall design of the Toyota Fortuner facelift. However, the changes certainly add more style to an already good-looking SUV.

The facelift features a sharper and sportier front bumper, a sleeker headlight design, sharper DRLs, and a bigger and more aggressive front grille, giving the SUV a menacing look. The side profile is the same as the old Fortuner, however, the vehicle does feature a new alloy wheel design.

Around the back, the new taillights add a hint of sportiness to the overall rear design of the new Fortuner. The Fortuner’s styling is still restrained with its dignified character intact, which is a positive attribute.

Fortuner Legender boasts additional styling elements such as more aggressive DRLs, black accents around the exterior, revised bumpers, and alloy rim design.

Kia Sorento

The third-generation Sorento has a smooth silhouette and a clean design that makes for an understated yet elegant look.

The front has an attractive pair of LED projector headlights with sleek DRLs, quad-foglights, a smooth bumper, and Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille for a hint of aggressiveness.

The side profile resembles that of any other crossover SUV, but the 18-inch alloys and the chrome trim around the car enhance its subdued albeit smart look.

Kia has maintained its simplistic approach at the back with a nice and clean look that features an impressive pair of taillights, a stylish rear bumper with a pair of reflectors on either side, a neat diffuser at the bottom, and an exhaust that is not overly stylized. Overall, the Sorento is a handsome-looking SUV.

Interior Design

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior design is quite clean and minimalistic. Smooth lines and creases fill the cabin, which adorns up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a modern and dignified look.

Oshan X7 is a D-segment crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Overall, it has a great interior modern, stylish, and practical at the same time.

Toyota Fortuner

Albeit slightly old-looking, Fortuner’s interior has a sense of occasion about it. It exudes luxury with its two-tone brown and black interior. The leather seats are standard and the dashboard is made from materials that are of good quality, durable, and soft. Despite a few scratchy plastic bits, the interior is built to last.

Kia has evidently mastered the art of creating simple, yet purposeful interiors. All materials are of good quality except for some plastics, while the design is intuitive and attractive. Some might find the dash design to be a bit too simple, but the layout is easy, and the fit and finish seem to be up to par with the competition.

With 3-row seating for seven passengers, the cabin is pleasant, roomy, and airy, which makes sitting at the back a comfortable experience. Sorento also features a panoramic sunroof that adds to a favorable experience.

Dimensions

Since all three are midsize 7-seater SUVs, Fortuner, Sorento, and Oshan X7 are evenly matched in terms of dimensions, except for ground clearance and the overall vehicle height. The measurements of both midsize SUVs are as follows:

Measurements Changan Oshan X7 Kia Sorento Toyota Fortuner Wheelbase 2,786 mm 2,780 mm 2,750 mm Overall Width 1,870 mm 1,890 mm 1,855 mm Overall Length 4,730 mm 4,800 mm 4,795 mm Overall Height 1720 mm 1,690 mm 1,835 mm Ground Clearance – 185 mm 279 mm Curb Weight – 1,917 KG 1,850 KG

Performance

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 will be offered in two variants. Both variants feature Changan’s latest 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to front-wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As of right now, the fuel economy of Oshan X7 is unknown, but the company claims that it is surprisingly good.

Kia Sorento

Sorento is available with two engine options. The base variant has a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 172 hp and 225 Nm of torque and can be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to either the front wheels in the FWD variant or to all 4 wheels in the AWD variant.

The other option in the top-of-the-line variant is a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that makes 276 hp and 336 Nm of torque and can be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to only the front wheels.

All variants feature McPherson Struts up front and multi-link coil spring suspension at the back. The SUV also features ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels, with ABS and BA technology.

According to various car reviews, the 2.4 petrol engine gets about eight to eleven km per liter mileage, while the V6 petrol engine manages seven to 9.5 km per liter, however, these figures can vary.

Toyota Fortuner

It bears mentioning that Toyota Fortuner is the only proper off-road SUV in its segment in Pakistan. Although there are other SUVs in the market with All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) powertrains, they are only good for light off-roading or mostly on-road driving.

A body-on-frame chassis that is borrowed from the Hilux, with superior ground clearance, an electronically locking differential, multiple terrain control modes, a high-torque engine, and a strong drivetrain, collectively allow Fortuner to traverse through much tougher terrains than its competitors.

The Fortuner facelift comes with 2 engine options. The base option is the same 2.7-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 164 hp and 245 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission to send power to either the rear wheels in the G variant or to all 4 wheels in the V variant.



The top-of-the-line option is an all-new 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Fortuner’s suspension consists of a double-wishbone setup in the front and a 4-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has ventilated disc brakes on the wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

The aforementioned features come together to make Fortuner one of the most capable SUVs in the Pakistani car market.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants only to find out the complete range of features in each SUV:

Specs and Features Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense Kia Sorento V6 Toyota Fortuner Legender Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Front and Rear Camera 360° Rear View Rear View Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control Yes No Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Normal Normal Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Vehicle Diagnostics System Yes No No Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes No No Collision Warning Yes No No Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes No No Airbags 4 6 3 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No No Yes Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes No Yes Wireless Charging No Yes No Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Parking Brake Electronic Electronic Manual Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic None Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Yes No No ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Apart from just one major disadvantage in the performance department, i.e. the lack of an All-Wheel-Drive powertrain, Oshan X7 matches, and in some cases, even outdoes its competition. But it delivers a true killing blow in terms of price. The following are the prices of all three vehicles:

Changan Oshan X7

Oshan X7 Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000

Oshan X7 FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

Kia Sorento

Sorento 2.4 FWD — Rs. 6,836,000

Sorento 2.4 AWD — Rs. 7,812,000

Sorento 3.5 V6 — Rs. 8,203,000

Toyota Fortuner

Fortuner G 4X2 — Rs. 8,569,000

Fortuner V 4X4 — Rs. 9,941,000

Fortuner Sigma 4 4X4 — Rs. 10,392,000

Fortuner Legender 4X4 — Rs. 10,842,000

Oshan X7 is an enticing deal on paper. However, it has yet to prove itself as a true contender in the crowded SUV market of Pakistan.

As stated earlier, its major disadvantage is the lack of an all-wheel-drive powertrain. But what it lacks in performance and capability, it makes up for in tech and safety features.

Given the success of MG HS, it is safe to say that Pakistani people have a liking for such attributes. Whether or not it allows Oshan X7 to reach the same level of success, remains to be seen.