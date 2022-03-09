PCB Fines Sindh’s Sohail Khan for Showing Dissent in Pakistan Cup

Sindh’s Sohail Khan has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for a level 1 offense for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the fourth round fixture of the Pakistan Cup against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

Sohail in the second over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s batting appealed for an LBW decision and expressed his displeasure over the umpire decision. As such, he was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

On-field umpires Qaiser Waheed and Nasir Hussain leveled the charge on the bowler, who accepted the sanction proposed by match-referee Nadeem Arshad.

In a separate incident, Northern have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their fixture against Southern Punjab in Islamabad in the fourth round.

Northern were found one over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offenses.

As such, all members of the playing XI were fined Rs. 10,000. Northern captain Haider Ali accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Anees. The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Saqib Khan and Imran Jawed.