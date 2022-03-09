Haris Rauf’s Magical Delivery Voted As Best Ball of Big Bash League [Video]

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf has established himself as one of the best limited-overs bowlers in the world in a short space of time. Haris has witnessed a meteoric rise in international cricket ever since making his debut in the Big Bash League two seasons ago.

The 28-year old rose to prominence with some magnificent performances in BBL 09 and he has since gone on to become a regular feature in the league. Haris continued his affiliation with Melbourne Stars in this year’s BBL and impressed everyone with some exceptional displays once again.

Haris’ magical delivery to dismiss Mohammad Nabi in BBL 11 was voted as the delivery of the tournament. The voting of the award took place on BBL’s official Twitter account a couple of days ago.

Check out the brilliant delivery:

Haris Rauf stepped up on the biggest stage! 💥 You voted for this rocket – which dismissed Mohammad Nabi for a duck in the Melbourne Derby – as the best delivery of #BBL11 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lnLCEWsgB8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) March 8, 2022

Haris has played 18 matches for Melbourne Stars over the past three seasons. He has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 7.70. Haris has already become the 8th highest wicket-taker in Stars history and has the potential to become one of their top wicket-takers if he continues to play for the team in coming seasons.