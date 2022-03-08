Islamabad Announces 3 Holidays for Schools and Offices

Three holidays will be observed in Islamabad on account of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting which coincides with the Pakistan Day Parade.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said that 22, 23, and 24 March will be observed as holidays in the federal capital.

Pakistan is set to host the 48th session of the OIC CFM meeting in Islamabad on 22 and 23 March. Foreign Ministers of all Muslim countries are expected to participate in the meeting.

The plenary will discuss issues facing the Islamic world and present solutions to increase mutual cooperation between Muslim countries for the collective benefit of all Muslims.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Pakistan Day Parade to be held on 23 March in Islamabad are also underway.

All delegations of the OIC CFM meeting have also been invited to the Pakistan Day Parade. They will witness the parade as the ‘guest of honor.’