Education Ministry to Hold First-Ever Career Expo for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Ministry for Education and Professional Training is all set to hold a three-day event in Islamabad for career counseling of students.

Named “Career Guide Expo 2022,” the event will be held on 11, 12, and 13 March at Pakistan China Friendship Center in Islamabad. It will be open to students of all public and private schools and colleges of the federal capital.

During the event, students will be able to get one-on-one career counseling sessions from renowned educationists and industry experts including Director Education British Council, Dr. Nishat Riaz, and Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah.

In addition to this, the event will feature career guidance seminars, over two and a half dozen local and international stalls, a book fair, scholarships pavilion, ideas exhibition, and food court.

According to an official statement, the Ministry said that the first-ever Career Guide Expo will offer students a unique platform to get to know about numerous career opportunities.

The event will also focus to inspire young girls to pursue highly coveted and respectable professions with passion and diversify their career prospects significantly.